Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Oct 26, 2020

Superstoichiometric Alloying of FeNi with H and Hydrogen Storage in the Interiors of Giant Planets

Presentation #216.01 in the session “Exoplanets and Systems: Giant Planet Atmospheres 3”.

by S. Shim, H. Piet, A. Chizmeshya, B. Chen, P. Buseck, S. Chariton, E. Greenberg, and V. Prakapenka
Published onOct 26, 2020
Superstoichiometric Alloying of FeNi with H and Hydrogen Storage in the Interiors of Giant Planets

Hydrogen-rich atmospheres are common for giant planets. However, some recently discovered giant exoplanets, such as NGTS-4b and TOI-849b, appear to have very thin atmospheres. For the smaller sub-Neptune class, the population appears to decrease sharply at 3R(Earth), where R(Earth) is Earth’s radius. A modeling study suggested a possible role of the interior for the “radius cliff” (Kite et al, 2019). In these planets, hydrogen is in contact with the core at high pressure-temperature (P-T) conditions. In H2O-rich giant planets, reaction between metallic iron and water would form Fe-H alloys: 3Fe + H2O = 2FeH + FeO, according to high-pressure experiments. Therefore, it is important to understand alloying behavior between Fe and H for a wide range of planet types. Recent experiments have shown that H solubility in Fe increases dramatically at high pressure through formation of polyhydrides, reaching H/Fe = 5 in molar ratio. However, stability of the iron polyhydrides remains uncertain at the high temperatures relevant for planetary interiors. Instead, close-packed Fe-H alloys could be more stable at high temperatures. It has been thought, however, that H/Fe of close-packed Fe-H alloy is limited to 1. Through a series of high P-T experiments and density functional theory calculations, we found that Ni promotes the solubility of H substantially for the close-packed Fe metal at pressures above 30 GPa and temperatures over 2700 K, reaching H/Fe = 1.5-2.0. We also found that polyhydrides become stable at high temperatures with further compression above 80 GPa. Owing to more efficient packing, planets with H-storing core will have much smaller radii than ones with H degassed to the atmosphere, affecting the mass-radius relations substantially. This H ingassing and core storage would also be important for understanding the “dilute core” of Jupiter, the “radius cliff” in the sub-Neptune population at 3R(Earth), and some massive dense exoplanets with thin H atmosphere.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with