Linking Jupiter’s interior with its formation and evolution history

The Juno mission has revolutionized and challenged our understanding of Jupiter. Structure models of Jupiter that fit Juno’s gravity data imply that the planet has is non-adiabatic, has composition inhomogeneities and possibly a fuzzy core. As a result, formation and evolution models of Jupiter must be adjusted. I will present potential formation and evolution paths that can lead to an internal structure model consistent with Juno data, and discuss their limitations. I will show that formation models including the heavy-element enrichment during Jupiter’s growth predict an inhomogeneous primordial interior. This region could be interpreted as a primordial dilute core, but it is typically confined to ∼10% of Jupiter’s total mass. Another way to explain the Jupiter’s dilute core is by a relatively long formation phase where the growing planet accretes gas and planetesimals delaying the runaway gas accretion. Alternatively, Jupiter’s fuzzy core could be a result of a giant impact. Finally, I will discuss the link between Jupiter’s atmospheric composition and constraining its formation and evolution.