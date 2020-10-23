Archive and public release system for KPLO Korean Science Data

The Korea Lunar Pathfinder Orbiter (KPLO) will be launched in the year of 2022 with one-year nominal mission with six lunar exploration mission payloads. The payloads are five Korean domestic mission instruments and one international collaboration instrument. Four of the Korean instruments, KPLO Korean science instruments, will carry out their own science missions of investigations on the lunar surface and environment. The science data acquired by the Korean science instruments will be managed by Science Data Management Subsystem (SDMS) which is one of subsystems in the KPLO Deep-space Ground System (KDGS). The “Management” includes long-term preservation, validation, delivery, and public release of the science data acquired by KPLO Korean science instruments.SDMS consists of Science Data Management Module (SDMM) and KARI Planetary Data System (KPDS). SDMM will be linked to the internal closed network of the KPLO Mission Operation Center (KMOC) for KPLO operation and communication. SDMM will carry out long-term preservation of the science data in format of telemetry and transmission of the telemetry to KPDS in order to deliver them to the KPLO Korean Instrument development institutes (Korean SOCs). The Korean SOCs will carry out calibration and analysis of the science data. KPDS will be also located in KMOC, but, linked to internet for public users, i. e., external network of KMOC. KPDS will recollect the science data processed by the Korean SOCs in order to release the data to the publics as well as scientists. We expect the public release through the KPDS to promote higher and more scientific and educational achievements. KPDS will also performs the PDS4 standard compliance validation of the processed science data in order to be more compatible to future Korean space explorations after the KPLO program, and to improve availability and interoperability of the science data with international science and space exploration communities.