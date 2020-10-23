Stellar occultation results on Lucy Mission targets

We report on continued efforts to obtain occultation shapes and sizes for the Lucy Mission targets. So far, we have one occultation for the Patroclus-Menoetius binary (in 2013), five occultations for the slow rotator Leucus (in 2017-2019), and a one-chord result for Orus (in 2018). Our deployment campaigns for 2020 are an event in the northwest US on 2020-09-16 of Eurybates with support from the Research and Education Collaborative Occultation Network (RECON), Senegal on 2020-09-24 of Polymele with support of Senegalese observers, and in the mid- to east-US on 2020-10-24 of Orus with Lucy occultation observers. Summaries and preliminary reports will be presented for these events as well as discussion of the evolving strategies required for the pursuit of these large coordinated campaigns.

This work was largely supported by the Lucy Mission which is funded through the NASA Discovery program on contract number NNM16AA08C. Funding for RECON was provided by grants from NSF AST-1413287, AST-1413072, AST-1848621, and AST-1212159. Support also provided from CNRS and IRD in France.