Photometry of Lucy Mission Trojans with small telescopes

In the fall of 2021, NASA will launch its first mission to Jupiter Trojans, hereafter Trojans. We performed photometry of the Lucy Mission’s targets with small telescopes to determine the precision of our observing system when low brightness objects are observed. Photometry was measured with two telescopes: a 0.7-m Newtonian telescope at Astronomical and Geophysical Observatory in Modra, Slovakia and a 1.3-m Nasmyth-Cassegrain telescope at Skalnate Pleso Observatory of the Slovak Academy of Science. The most well-known object we observed was binary Trojan (617) Patroclus-Menoetius. We managed to observe and analyze two separate mutual occultation events; acquiring depth of occultation, ingress and egress. We also performed color photometry using Johnson-Cousins VRI filters on (21900) Orus and (11351) Leucus. These colors were then compared with those of other Trojans within similar taxonomic groups. While analyzing (21900) Orus, we also constrained the H and G parameters of the solar phase function.