Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Oct 26, 2020

Photometry of Lucy Mission Trojans with small telescopes

Presentation #401.04D in the session “Trojan Asteroids”.

by P. Jevčák, J. Šilha, S. Sonnett, and E. Lilly
Published onOct 26, 2020
Photometry of Lucy Mission Trojans with small telescopes

In the fall of 2021, NASA will launch its first mission to Jupiter Trojans, hereafter Trojans. We performed photometry of the Lucy Mission’s targets with small telescopes to determine the precision of our observing system when low brightness objects are observed. Photometry was measured with two telescopes: a 0.7-m Newtonian telescope at Astronomical and Geophysical Observatory in Modra, Slovakia and a 1.3-m Nasmyth-Cassegrain telescope at Skalnate Pleso Observatory of the Slovak Academy of Science. The most well-known object we observed was binary Trojan (617) Patroclus-Menoetius. We managed to observe and analyze two separate mutual occultation events; acquiring depth of occultation, ingress and egress. We also performed color photometry using Johnson-Cousins VRI filters on (21900) Orus and (11351) Leucus. These colors were then compared with those of other Trojans within similar taxonomic groups. While analyzing (21900) Orus, we also constrained the H and G parameters of the solar phase function.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with