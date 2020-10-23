Craters on (101955) Bennu’s boulders

The OSIRIS-REx mission’s observation campaigns [1] using the PolyCam instrument, part of the OSIRIS-REx Camera Suite (OCAMS) [2 3], have returned images of the surface of near-Earth asteroid (NEA) (101955) Bennu at a resolution unprecedented for a planetary surface. These images resolved cavities on Bennu’s boulders (Fig. 1) that are near-circular in shape and have diameters ranging from 5 cm to 5 m. We made hundreds of measurements of these cavities in image and laser altimeter data [4] and found more than 100 boulders that exhibit at least one on their surface.

The most likely mechanism for the creation of these cavities is impacts. We use our observations of mini-craters on Bennu’s boulders and strength scaling models to derive the disruption threshold of monolithic C-complex objects. We subsequently use counting statistics of craters on meter-scale boulders to estimate Bennu’s residence time in near-Earth space.

