Abstract
Published on Oct 26, 2020

First VISNIR Photometric Images of Active Transitioning Centaur P/2019 LD₂ (ATLAS) From Spitzer, Hubble, & GROWTH

Presentation #404.03 in the session “Active Centaurs”.

by C. M. Lisse, B. T. Bolin, Y. R. Fernandez, T. R. Holt, Z. Lin, C. M. Copperwheat, D. Bodewits, K. P. Deshmukh, G. Helou, J. Purdum, and R. Quimby
Comet P/2019 LD2 is an active object currently transitioning from the Centaur region beyond Jupiter into a Jupiter-family comet, and it represents one of the few opportunities for us to observe the effect of this transition on the object’s activity as its thermal environment evolves into a region closer to the Sun. The comet was likely inactive until it came within 5.25 au of the Sun after a particularly close approach to Jupiter (< 0.5 au) in October 2017, evolving onto a temporary co-orbit with the giant planet. We present visible and near-infrared photometric imaging of Jovian co-orbital comet P/2019 LD2 (ATLAS) taken with the Spitzer Space Telescope/Infrared Array Camera (SST/IRAC) on 2020 January 25 UTC (DDT program 14331, PI Bolin), the Hubble Space Telescope/Wide Field Camera 3 (HST/WFC3) on 2020 April 1 (GO program 16077, PI Bolin), and the Global Relay of Telescopes Watching Transients Happen (GROWTH) telescope network (Kasliwal et al. 2019) between 2020 May and July. With our 4.5 micron SST/IRAC observa-tions, we detected an extended gas + dust coma around the comet’s nucleus. Our highest spatial resolution HST observations (~100 km per pixel) indicates that the coma likely consists of micron-scale or larger ejected with some anisotropy towards the anti-Solar direction, and a jet in the near-nucleus coma. Our HST observations also indicate that the comet possesses a nucleus no larger than ~3 km radius, assuming a 0.04 geometric albedo. Multiple bandpass photometry of LD2 taken by the GROWTH network measured in a 10,000 km radius aperture provides color measurements of g-r = 0.59±0.05, r-i = 0.18±0.04, and i-z = 0.03±0.07, somewhat bluer than other active Centaurs (Jewitt 2015), but with little variation over the several months of the monitoring. Using the improved orbital solution for P/2019 LD2 provided by the span of our observations and publicly available data from the Minor Planet Center archive, we determine that its trajectory is typical for a Centaur transitioning into the JFC region and will be ejected from the Solar System in < 1 Myr (Levinson & Duncan 1994, Lisse 2002, Horner et al. 2004).

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
