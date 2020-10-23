“The Farthest”: A Feature Film celebrating the Voyager Mission

In an interview with Jon Lomberg, as Writer and Director of The Farthest (2017), I will reflect on the film and the enduring and unique appeal of the extraordinary and era-defining Voyager mission. We will discuss the film that we endeavoured to make in detail - in terms of approach, tone, cinematic scale, reach, etc. About the core Voyager mission team whom we were so fortunate to meet and interview for the film; the worldwide response to the film, and what that response illuminates about the enduring love and pride that this mission evokes. Many of the major scientists involved then and now appear (https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6223974/fullcredits). The film will be available for viewing during the whole week of the meeting.