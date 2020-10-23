Collaborations Between Planetary Science Subject Matter Experts, Curriculum Developers, Professional Development, and Educators

The development of scientific educational materials is best accomplished through early and ongoing collaborative efforts between Subject Matter Experts (SMEs), curriculum developers, educator professional development experts, and educators. Projects funded under NASA’s SMD Science Activation Program have been developing and disseminating curricular materials for NASA-related science topics. Several of these projects are specific to planetary sciences. These planetary science projects include: The Challenger Center; Fiske Planetarium; Infiniscope, led by Arizona State University; the Lunar and Planetary Institute’s Education and Public Engagement Team; NASA Solar System Treks, led by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory; the NASA Space Science Education Consortium (NSSEC), led by NASA Goddard Space Flight Center; the Night Sky Network (NSN); and the Planetary Learning that Advances the Nexus of Engineering, Technology, and Science (PLANETS) project led by Northern Arizona University. Other projects under the Science Activation program include planetary science as well. This iPoster will detail offerings from these projects as well as ways for interested planetary scientists to become involved.