Asteroid phase curve parameters from Gaia photometry

We apply novel Bayesian inverse methods (Muinonen et al., A&A 2020, accepted) to derive asteroid rotation periods, pole orientations, shapes, and phase curve parameters from photometric lightcurve observations. Our aim is to validate and expand the existing analyses by applying the methods to of the order of tens to hundreds of asteroids using photometric data from the Gaia Data Release 2 (Gaia Collaboration, Spoto et al., A&A 616, A13, 2018) and ground-based photometry (Durech et al., A&A 513, A46, 2010) from Database of Asteroid Models from Inversion Techniques (DAMIT). We derive phase curve linear slopes by using 1) convex inversion on Gaia DR2 data only, 2) convex inversion on all data, 3) ellipsoid inversion on Gaia DR2 data only, and 4) ellipsoid inversion on all data. All of the computations are carried out with fixed rotation parameters from DAMIT. Furthermore, we compare the obtained slope parameters with the presumed Bus-DeMeo (DeMeo et al., Icarus 202, 160, 2009) taxonomic classes of the asteroids, and study possible correlations with the geometric albedos. As the Gaia photometry has milli-magnitude precision, it is extremely valuable when used in asteroid taxonomic classification.