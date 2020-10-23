Science and Citizen Science Synergy: Evolution and Trends

The evolution of Citizen Science in astronomy is intimately tied to professional-amateur collaboration (pro-am) observing campaigns. Using highlights from previous pro-am observing campaigns of comets ((Comet ISON (2013) to Rosetta mission to comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko (CG) (2014-15)); planets (Jupiter, Saturn and Mars); Total Solar Eclipses (TSE) (2017 and 2019) and “new” observing modes for small apertures (such as polarization and spectroscopy), I will provide a framework from the set-up of the pro-am observing campaign to identifying challenges (such as data archival and its crowdsourcing) unique to each campaign. I will identify future opportunities for small aperture pro-am campaigns to include elements of citizen science (i) for engaging various audiences; and also (ii) to include scientists and educators to provide guidance for the project and post-activity analysis of the data collected. The inclusion of educators from the start in defining such activities is vital for their success. Yet many scientists do not include educators till later in campaign. While some of this is mitigated by preparing a parallel outreach/citizen science program, the lack of scientists is highlighted by the lack of useable research results. A joint integrated approach of both scientists-educators is necessary and is the next era for pro-am-citizen science interactions