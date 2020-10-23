Modeling Thermophysical Properties of 2100 Ra-Shalom

As one of the largest Aten asteroids known, near-Earth asteroid 2100 Ra-Shalom has been extensively studied at visible, near-infrared, thermal-infrared, and radar wavelengths, but its physical nature is still poorly understood. We have utilized our shape-based thermophysical model SHERMAN to investigate the thermal properties of Ra-Shalom’s surface. This model has proven successful in constraining surface roughness, thermal inertia, and albedo of near-Earth asteroids [1,2]. Our thermal models for Ra-Shalom are constrained using new spectra we obtained at multiple viewing geometries in the near-infrared and thermal region at NASA’s Infrared Telescope Facility (IRTF) over the course of five nights in August-September 2019. For this study, we utilized the shape model of [3], which has a retrograde spin pole and agrees with all the lightcurve observations. The previous prograde-rotation, radar-derived shape model of [4] also provided thermal parameters for Ra-Shalom. Our goals are to determine whether a single set of homogeneous thermal properties can fit the observed spectra of Ra-Shalom, whether the [4] thermal properties are consistent with the observations, and how the thermal properties may depend upon the rotation pole direction for this asteroid.

We will present our initial assessment of the [4] thermal parameters when applied to our datasets. Preliminary model results using the published values from [4] show these values do not fit our spectra for Ra-Shalom. Our current best models suggest that a rougher surface and lower thermal inertias provide better fits between the models and data. We have yet to find a single range of parameters that fits all our spectra simultaneously, but we continue to model Ra-Shalom over a wider range of thermal parameters.