The Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Working Group of the Planetary Science Divisions AGs

The Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) Working Group is an inter-Assessment/Analysis Group (inter-AG) effort aiming to provide and disseminate recommendations, resources, and findings associated with EDI issues to the greater planetary science community. Started after discussion at the August 2019 Outer Planets Assessment Group (OPAG) Meeting, the Working Group has 50+ members from the greater planetary science community and the EDI Working Group Steering Committee Structure includes 1–2 representatives from the leadership of each planetary AG, as well as members of the DPS Professional Culture and Climate Subcommittee.

The EDI Working Group’s main efforts during the Spring and Summer of 2020 have been focused on organizing white paper writing on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) topics, for submission to the Decadal Survey in Planetary Science and Astrobiology. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the deadline for State of the Profession White Papers was extended to September 15th, 2020 (https://www.nationalacademies.org/our-work/planetary-science-and-astrobiology-decadal-survey-2023-2032).

This presentation will highlight the papers for the Decadal Survey in Planetary Science and Astrobiology that the EDI Working Group had some role in creating, editing, or disseminating. The major goal of this iposter is to ensure the entire planetary science community is aware of these important pieces of work representing major topics within DEIA (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility) and impacting the state of the profession for planetary scientists.