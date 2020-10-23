Simulations of vertical profiles of sulfur oxides and chlorosulfanes in Venus’ mesosphere

The primary sulfur species in Venus’ atmosphere, sulfur dioxide (SO 2 ) may be a precursor for the unidentified UV-blue absorber(s), which, along with CO 2 near the tops of the clouds, appears to be responsible for absorbing about half of the solar energy deposited in Venus’ atmosphere [1]. Published simulations using standard photochemistry [2,3] indicate the mixing ratio of SO 2 should decrease roughly monotonically with increasing altitude, although a small inversion is evident in one set of simulations [3]. Observations, however, despite disagreeing on the magnitude of the phenomenon, have consistently found an inversion layer in the upper mesosphere (above about 85 km altitude) where the mixing ratio of SO 2 increases with increasing altitude [4,5,6]. Simulations using H 2 SO 4 as the medium for transporting sulfur from the lower mesosphere to the upper mesosphere that replicated the upper mesosphere SO 2 inversion layer [2] either required assumptions that stretch the boundaries of known laboratory data or had a calculated H 2 SO 4 abundance that exceeds the observational upper limit on upper mesospheric gaseous H 2 SO 4 [7]. A possible alternative is transport via a combination of sulfur-chlorine-oxides [8].

The Caltech/JPL photochemical model [9] was used for the numerical simulations. Preliminary results using a simplified model suggest the inclusion of both ClSO 2 and SO 2 Cl 2 in the model and adjustment of selected reaction rate coefficients within their standard uncertainties can produce at least a factor of two upper mesosphere inversion for SO 2 . The results from simulations using a more comprehensive photochemical model will be presented.