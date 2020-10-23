Characterizing the Manx Candidate A/2018 V3

Manx objects approach the inner solar system on long-period comet (LPC) orbits with the consequent high inbound velocities, but unlike comets, Manxes display very little to no activity even near perihelion. This lack of significant activity suggests they formed in circumstances different from typical LPCs and also renders them difficult to detect at large distances. Thus, analyzing their physical properties can help constrain models of solar system formation as well as sharpen detection methods for those classified as NEOs. Here, we focus on the Manx candidate A/2018 V3 as part of a larger effort to characterize Manxes as a whole. This particular object was observed to be inactive even at its perihelion at q = 1.34 au in 2019 September. Its spectral reflectivity is consistent with typical organic-rich comet surfaces with colors of g'-r' = 0.67 ± 0.02, r'-i' = 0.26 ± 0.02, and r'-z' = 0.45 ± 0.02, corresponding to a spectral reflectivity slope of 10.6 ± 0.9 %/100nm. A least-squares fit of our constructed light curve to the observational data yields a radius of 2005 ± 15m. This is consistent with WISE’s estimation of xxx through infrared techniques. A surface brightness analysis for data taken 2020 July 13 indicated possible low activity (approx. 0.68 g s-1), but not enough to lift optically significant amounts of dust. Finally, we discuss Manxes as a constraint on solar system dynamical models as well as their implications for planetary defense.