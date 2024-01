Abstract

An ultra-deep, high-resolution millimeter-wave survey over half the sky would answer many outstanding questions in both fundamental physics of the Universe and astrophysics. CMB-HD will deliver this survey in 5 years of observing, using two new 30-meter-class off-axis cross-Dragone telescopes to be located at Cerro Toco in the Atacama Desert.

