Abstract

Here we recommend a conceptual design study for a spectroscopic survey facility in the southern hemisphere. As a baseline, we describe science cases and capabilities of an 11.4-meter aperture telescope with a 5 sqdeg field of view. 15,000 robotically-controlled fibers feed spectrographs that cover the wavelength range 360 to 1330 nm.

