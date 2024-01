Abstract

We present a ground-based neutrino observatory concept that uses the topography of deep valleys to detect tau neutrinos. The objectives are to detect the tau component of the neutrino flux at energies overlapping with IceCube (1-10 PeV) and to extend to energies where the cosmogenic flux due to cosmic ray propagation may dominate (10-100 PeV).

