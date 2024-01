Abstract

PUMA is a proposed ultra-wideband low-resolution interferometric transit radio telescope operating at 200-1100 MHz composed of thousands of 6m dishes. It is optimized for intensity mapping of the redshifted 21cm line over z=0.3-6 to study dark energy and inflation. The same design also allows an unprecedented study of fast radio bursts and pulsars.

The full text of this article is only available in PDF format: