Abstract

EarthFinder is a NASA Astrophysics Probe mission concept selected for study as input to the 2020 Astrophysics Decadal. The primary science goals of EarthFinder are the precise radial velocity (PRV) detection, precise mass measurement, and orbit characterization of Earth-mass planets in Habitable Zone orbits around the nearest FGKM stars.

