Stella Splendida: Building the science and engineering workforce of the 21st Century
by Jonathan Arenberg, John O'Meara, Jason Tumlinson, Dawn Gelino, Michael Garcia, Sean Carey, Scott Wolk, Nancy Wolk, Simone D’Amico, Richard Wirz, Russ Genet, David Barnhart, Rachel Freed, and Kalee Tock
Published onSep 30, 2019
Abstract
Stella Spendida is a project to develop the science and engineering workforce of the 21st century by bringing science missions into the undergraduate classroom.
