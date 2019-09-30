Skip to main content
Published on Sep 30, 2019

Stella Splendida: Building the science and engineering workforce of the 21st Century

by Jonathan Arenberg, John O'Meara, Jason Tumlinson, Dawn Gelino, Michael Garcia, Sean Carey, Scott Wolk, Nancy Wolk, Simone D’Amico, Richard Wirz, Russ Genet, David Barnhart, Rachel Freed, and Kalee Tock
Abstract

Stella Spendida is a project to develop the science and engineering workforce of the 21st century by bringing science missions into the undergraduate classroom.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
