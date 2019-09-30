by Peter Timbie, Zeeshan Ahmed, David Alonso, Mustafa A. Amin, Réza Ansari, Evan J. Arena, Kevin Bandura, Adam Beardsley, Philip Bull, Emanuele Castorina, Tzu-Ching Chang, Romeel Davé, Alexander van Engelen, Aaron Ewall-Wice, Simone Ferraro, Simon Foreman, Josef Frisch, Daniel Green, Gilbert Holder, Daniel Jacobs, Joshua S. Dillon, Dionysios Karagiannis, Alexander A. Kaurov, Lloyd Knox, Emily Kuhn, Adrian Liu, Yin-Zhe Ma, Kiyoshi W. Masui, Thomas McClintock, Kavilan Moodley, Moritz Münchmeyer, Laura B. Newburgh, Andrei Nomerotski, Paul O’Connor, Andrej Obuljen, Hamsa Padmanabhan, David Parkinson, Olivier Perdereau, David Rapetti, Benjamin Saliwanchik, Neelima Sehgal, J. Richard Shaw, Chris Sheehy, Erin Sheldon, Raphael Shirley, Eva Silverstein, Tracy Slatyer, Anže Slosar, Paul Stankus, Albert Stebbins, Gregory S. Tucker, William Tyndall, Francisco Villaescusa-Navarro, and Dallas Wulf
Research and Development for HI Intensity Mapping
Abstract
The paper outlines research and development needed over the next decade to enable three-dimension mapping of the Universe using the 21 cm line of neutral hydrogen.
