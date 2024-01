Abstract

The Wide Aperture Exoplanet Telescope (WAET) is a new ground-based optical telescope layout with an extremely asymmetric aperture, which results in new exoplanet imaging reach at very low cost. We suggest that hWAET, a 100×2m telescope, can be built for $150M in the 2020s, and >300m versions merit further R&D.

