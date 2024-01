Abstract

This white paper describes the science case and reference design for a next-generation radio/mm telescope to be operated by AUI/NRAO. The ngVLA will have 10 times the sensitivity and spatial resolution of the VLA and ALMA and operate at frequencies spanning ∼1.2−116 GHz, opening a new frontier in astrophysics through thermal imaging on mas scales.

