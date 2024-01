Abstract

CETUS is a concept for an affordable, Probe-Class mission based on a 1.5-m-aperture space telescope with a wide FOV covering UV wavelengths from ~100 to ~400 nm. The set of science instruments consists of a wide-field camera, a wide-field Multi-Object Spectrograph, and a Point/slit Source echelle Spectrograph with high spectral resolution.

