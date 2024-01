Abstract

The Transient Astrophysics Probe (TAP) is a multi-wavelength observatory featuring 1) characterization of EM counterparts to GWs with mass scales from neutron stars to SMBH binaries and 2) a broad range of transient astrophysics phenomena involving compact objects. TAP will support a large user community, and fits within the $1B Probe cost cap.

