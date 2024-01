Abstract

The Green Bank Observatory plans to construct a 144-element radio camera for the GBT, called Argus+, to enable wide-field spectroscopic studies in the 3mm band (74-116 GHz). Argus+ will provide high spatial resolution maps of interstellar molecules from the scale of entire galactic disks to the sub-parsec scale of filaments and dense cloud cores.

