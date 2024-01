Abstract

COSI is a SMEX mission that provides a significant improvement in 0.2-5 MeV sensitivity along with high-resolution spectroscopy, enabling studies of 511 keV positron annihilation emission and measurements of radioactive elements. COSI measures polarization of GRBs, accreting black holes, and pulsars as well as localizing multimessenger sources.

