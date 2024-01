Abstract

The "European CMB Coordinator" group has a roadmap consisting of three axes: One is to build and deploy a 5m reflecting telescope at the South Pole; a second is to build and deploy 0.5m refracting telescopes in the Atacama Desert in Chile; and a third is to deploy low-frequency telescopes aimed at characterizing the sky in the 5-40 GHz range.

