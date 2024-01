Abstract

The Lunar Occultation eXplorer (LOX) is a lunar-orbiting nuclear astrophysics (0.1-10 MeV) Explorer-class mission that will probe the Cosmos at MeV energies and enable the first systematic survey of thermonuclear (Type-Ia) supernovae at gamma-ray energies to reveal their progenitors, explosion mechanisms, and intrinsic diversity.

