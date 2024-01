Abstract

We propose a Cosmic Accelerometer, designed for velocity precision of ≤1 cm/s over years to decades. This Astro2020 “Small” program will be ideal for radial velocity measurements of terrestrial exoplanets in the Habitable Zone of Sun-like stars. It will also be the technical pathfinder for a future facility to measure cosmological redshift drift.

