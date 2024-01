Abstract

MeV gamma-ray astronomy has not progressed remarkably since the 1990s. Tanimori et al. have developed an electron tracking Compton camera (ETCC), which made successful MeV gamma-ray astronomical observations with a superb sensitivity in a 1-day balloon flight in 2018. We advocate for a space-based all-sky survey mission with the upgraded ETCCs.

