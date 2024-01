Abstract

We propose to support the design, construction and commissioning of a K-band (18-26 GHz) phased array feed receiver/beam-former, able to form 225 beams (i.e. a 225 pixel spectroscopic camera) for the 100m diameter Green Bank Telescope. This instrument will greatly enhance capabilities in the study of star formation, astrochemistry and other fields.

