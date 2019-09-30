Skip to main content
Published on Sep 30, 2019

The Next Generation Magnetic Spectrometer in Space: An International Science Platform for Physics and Astrophysics at Lagrange Point 2

by Scott Wakely, S. Schael, A. Bay, J.J. Beatty, J. Berdugo, J.H. Buckley, D. Caprioli, S. Coutu, P. von Doetinchem, H. Gast, B. Heber, P.S. Marrocchesi, P. Mertsch, I. Moskalenko, D. Müller, J. Musser, S. Nutter, R.A. Ong, N. Park, T.A. Porter, C. Senatore, and L. Shchutska
Abstract

This paper describes a proposed next-generation space-based magnet spectrometer for physics and astrophysics.

The full text of this article is only available in PDF format:

6.15 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
