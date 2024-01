Abstract

Astro2020 must grapple with how flagship development should adapt to control costs and support multiple missions. We extend the cost analysis by Bitten et al. (2019) to show that 3 flagship missions costing $21B in total could launch by 2040 with cost-growth containment and an increase to the total budget of NASA Astrophysics of $1 B per year.

The full text of this article is only available in PDF format: