Abstract

We describe Cal X-1, a SmallSat mission concept to establish X-ray standard candles in the sky, which will enable absolute calibration of the current and future X-ray observatories. It consists of two CubeSats flying in formation, one containing an absolutely calibrated X-ray source and another, 1-2 km away, a simple X-ray telescope.

