Abstract

The X-ray Polarization Probe is a medium class mission concept to study the accretion flow onto black holes, to use neutron stars as fundamental physics laboratories, and to probe the role of magnetic fields in cosmic particle accelerators. XPP measures linear polarization from 0.2 to 60 keV and provides imaging polarimetry from 2-8 keV.

