Abstract

We describe present and future capabilities of the Mid-Scale Observatories (MSO) of the new national center merging NOAO, Gemini Observatory and LSST Operations. Recent upgrades have equipped the MSO 4-m class telescopes (Blanco, Mayall, SOAR, WIYN) to perform world-class surveys in diverse areas of astrophysics, from dark energy to exoplanets.

The full text of this article is only available in PDF format: