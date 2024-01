Abstract

ATLAS (Astrophysics Telescope for Large Area Spectroscopy) is a concept for a NASA probe-class space mission that will achieve groundbreaking science in all areas of astrophysics. It has a 1.5m aperture telescope, 0.4 sq deg FoV, R = 1000 slit spectroscopy over 1-4μm, and obtains ~6,000 spectra simultaneously using digital micro-mirror devices.

The full text of this article is only available in PDF format: