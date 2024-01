Abstract

FOBOS is a near-term fiber-based facility for the existing 10m Keck II Telescope. It has a uniquely blue-sensitive wavelength range (0.31--1.0 um), R ~ 3500, and high-multiplex (1800 fibers). In the era of panoramic deep imaging, FOBOS will excel at building the deep, spectroscopic reference data sets needed to capitalize on vast imaging surveys.

