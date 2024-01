Abstract

The Occulting Ozone Observatory (O3) mission directly images exoplanets with a wide range of planet size and orbit period, including rocky HZ planets, and can detect atmospheric Rayleigh scattering and ozone with a 16-20m starshade and 1-1.5m telescope. Mission cost is at the low-end of the medium range.

