Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Sep 30, 2019

CASTOR: A Wide-Field, UV Space Telescope

by Peter Capak, Michael L. Balogh, Jessie L. Christiansen, Patrick Cote, Olivier Dore, Maria Drout, Christopher J. Evans, Andreas L. Faisst, Sarah C. Gallagher, Carl J. Grillmair, Paul Harrison, John B. Hutchings, JJ Kavelaars, J.-F. Lavigne, Janice C. Lee, Shouleh Nikzad, Jason D. Rhodes, Jason F. Rowe, Ruben Sanchez-Janssen, Alan D. Scott, Charles Shapiro, Melanie Simet, Harry I. Teplitz, Kim A. Venn, and Ludovic Van Waerbeke
Published onSep 30, 2019
CASTOR: A Wide-Field, UV Space Telescope
·

Abstract

A description of the Canadian Lead CASTOR UV Space Telescope

The full text of this article is only available in PDF format:

CASTOR: A Wide-Field, UV Space Telescope
3.45 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with