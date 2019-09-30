by Peter Capak, Michael L. Balogh, Jessie L. Christiansen, Patrick Cote, Olivier Dore, Maria Drout, Christopher J. Evans, Andreas L. Faisst, Sarah C. Gallagher, Carl J. Grillmair, Paul Harrison, John B. Hutchings, JJ Kavelaars, J.-F. Lavigne, Janice C. Lee, Shouleh Nikzad, Jason D. Rhodes, Jason F. Rowe, Ruben Sanchez-Janssen, Alan D. Scott, Charles Shapiro, Melanie Simet, Harry I. Teplitz, Kim A. Venn, and Ludovic Van Waerbeke
Published onSep 30, 2019
CASTOR: A Wide-Field, UV Space Telescope
Abstract
A description of the Canadian Lead CASTOR UV Space Telescope
The full text of this article is only available in PDF format: