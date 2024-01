Abstract

MegaMapper is a proposed ground-based experiment to measure Inflation parameters and Dark Energy from galaxy redshifts at 2 < z < 5. A 6.5-m Magellan telescope will be coupled with DESI spectrographs to achieve multiplexing of 20,000. MegaMapper would be located at Las Campanas Observatory to fully access LSST imaging for target selection.

