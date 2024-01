Abstract

We lay out a US roadmap for high-redshift 21 cm cosmology (30 ≤ z < 6) in the 2020s that begins with the currently-funded HERA and MWA Phase II projects and advances through the decade with a coordinated program of technology development to enable next-generation, mid-scale 21 cm arrays to be proposed late in the decade.

