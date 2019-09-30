Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Sep 30, 2019

Active Telescopes for Future Space Astronomy Missions

by Charles Lawrence, David Redding, John Steeves, Todd Gaier, Randall Bartman, Claudia Pineda, Michael Werner, Kevin Hurd, Howard Tseng, Fai Mok, Oliver Lay, Alireza Azizi, Alex Ksendzov, T. Nicholas Gautier, Eric Cady, Jeff Jewell, J. Kent Wallace, Michael Rodgers, Jon Arenberg, and Roman Hachkowsky
Published onSep 30, 2019
Active Telescopes for Future Space Astronomy Missions
·

Abstract

This paper describes cryogenic-capable, active space telescope technologies, to enable diffraction limited performance from UV to mid-IR wavelengths.

The full text of this article is only available in PDF format:

Active Telescopes for Future Space Astronomy Missions
1.8 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with