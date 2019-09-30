Active Telescopes for Future Space Astronomy Missions
by Charles Lawrence, David Redding, John Steeves, Todd Gaier, Randall Bartman, Claudia Pineda, Michael Werner, Kevin Hurd, Howard Tseng, Fai Mok, Oliver Lay, Alireza Azizi, Alex Ksendzov, T. Nicholas Gautier, Eric Cady, Jeff Jewell, J. Kent Wallace, Michael Rodgers, Jon Arenberg, and Roman Hachkowsky
Sep 30, 2019
Active Telescopes for Future Space Astronomy Missions
Abstract
This paper describes cryogenic-capable, active space telescope technologies, to enable diffraction limited performance from UV to mid-IR wavelengths.
