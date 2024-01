Abstract

The Time domain Spectroscopic Observatory (TSO) is essential for the long-awaited study of high redshift Gamma-Ray Bursts as probes of the Epoch of Reionization back to the epoch of Pop III Stars. ELTs on ground suffer weather and OH sky backgrounds and JWST cannot slew quickly over full sky. TSO, and 4pi X-ray imaging, will transform all of TDA.

The full text of this article is only available in PDF format: