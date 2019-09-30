Commensal, Multi-user Observations with an Ethernet-based Jansky Very Large Array
by Jack Hickish, Tony Beasley, Geoff Bower, Sarah Burke-Spolaor, Steve Croft, Dave DeBoer, Paul Demorest, Bill Diamond, Vishal Gajjar, Casey Law, Joseph Lazio, Jason Manley, Zsolt Paragi, Scott Ransom, and Andrew Siemion
Published onSep 30, 2019
Abstract
A proposal to add Ethernet based data transport to the VLA telescope, facilitating commensal observing programs.
The full text of this article is only available in PDF format: