Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Sep 30, 2019

Commensal, Multi-user Observations with an Ethernet-based Jansky Very Large Array

by Jack Hickish, Tony Beasley, Geoff Bower, Sarah Burke-Spolaor, Steve Croft, Dave DeBoer, Paul Demorest, Bill Diamond, Vishal Gajjar, Casey Law, Joseph Lazio, Jason Manley, Zsolt Paragi, Scott Ransom, and Andrew Siemion
Published onSep 30, 2019
Commensal, Multi-user Observations with an Ethernet-based Jansky Very Large Array
·

Abstract

A proposal to add Ethernet based data transport to the VLA telescope, facilitating commensal observing programs.

The full text of this article is only available in PDF format:

Commensal, Multi-user Observations with an Ethernet-based Jansky Very Large Array
1.19 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with