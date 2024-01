Abstract

The SmallSat industry is booming and for some years now, NASA Astrophysics has solicited SmallSat missions. However, this has resulted in only one launched SmallSat to date. Our primary suggestion is that NASA decouples science and technology for SmallSats by creating a technology-based SmallSat AO, modeled after the Earth Sciences InVEST call.

The full text of this article is only available in PDF format: