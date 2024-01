Abstract

The Cherenkov Telescope Array (CTA), a unified worldwide effort and the sole proposed implementation of the "Advanced Cherenkov Telescope Array" recommended by the Astro2010 survey, is a ground-based instrument for studies of very-high-energy gamma rays from 20 GeV to 300 TeV. This white paper summarizes the CTA project and its science goals.

