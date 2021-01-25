Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Mining the Sky for Galaxy Clusters at Low Radio Frequencies

Presentation #104.03 in the session “Gas in Galaxy Clusters”.

by T. Clarke
Clusters of galaxies trace the nodes of large-scale structure formation and are thus host to a wide range of dynamical states from relaxed cool core systems through to dynamically complex merging systems. Recent advances in sensitivity and resolution of radio observations at frequencies of 1 GHz and below have allowed us to gain new insight into the large-scale drivers of physical processes occurring within the intracluster medium (ICM). We are detecting previously unknown populations of faint diffuse radio radio emission, including complex radio tails, ultra-steep spectrum radio halos and relics as well as increasing our samples of halos, relics and mini-halos across cluster mass and redshift space. Combining the new broadband radio observations of these sources with millimeter-wave SZ and high resolution X-ray studies has proven to be a powerful tool to improve our understanding of the ICM. I will present an overview of what is being uncovered in recent low frequency radio observations of clusters and highlight new insight into ICM physics driven by those observations.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
